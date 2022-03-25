MEMPHIS, TENN – After a nearly two-year hiatus, the popular Trolley Night returned to downtown Memphis Friday night.

Trolley Night is held on the last Friday night of the month in the spring, summer, and fall along South Main Street.

The South Main Association said that due to the pandemic, they could not have a big celebration for the 20th Anniversary of Trolley Night back in 2020. COVID sidelined the neighborhood social event in 2020, and there were only a couple of Trolley Nights in 2021.

“Typically, it runs April to October, but we are starting a little early because everyone is just ready to get out,” said Katie Hunt with the South Main Association.

Trolley Night started in 2000 and is one of the most popular downtown events.

Performers and vendors set up along the street, and shops and galleries stay open late for the crowds.

“I love it because there are a lot of people who don’t come down South Main, so it’s an opportunity,” said Sarah Hogan, owner of Memphis Spine and Sport.

People on South Main said it felt good to see everyone having a good time.

“It’s good to see everyone out in the community, Good face, good spirits, good culture,” said Jonathan Robinson.