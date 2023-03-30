MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot, and one died in Whitehaven early Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, a little before 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Wesley Oaks Circle. Three male victims were found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

One of the victims died from his injuries, police say. The suspects were in a black Infiniti.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.