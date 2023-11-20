MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead, and one is injured following a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning.

According to Memphis Police, a little before 7 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Dunlap Street. One man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital.

MPD says he has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

While checking the area, officers found two more gunshot victims in the 700 block of Leath Street. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation, police say.