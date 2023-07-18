MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A late-night shooting in North Memphis killed one man, left another in critical condition and a third grazed.
Memphis Police say the shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Britton.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene. A second was taken to Regional One in critical condition. A third was grazed and is listed as non-critical.
MPD says this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.