TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Family members are grieving and seeking answers after their loved ones were victims of a triple homicide in Tunica County.

Tolisha Gordon’s nightmare became a reality, and now she mourns the loss of her 25-year-old daughter Tednequa Moore.

“I kept calling her, trying to call her, and I couldn’t get in touch with her,” she said.

Moore was found dead inside a car along with two young men, 24-year-old Deshun Isabell and 23-year-old Steven Dewayne Burts, Friday night on Casino Center Drive in Tunica County.

Investigators are calling the crime a triple homicide after they discovered the car they were in crashed and burned and was riddled with bullet holes. According to Gordon, the trio were headed to a nearby casino when the incident happened.

“I just want to know why. She didn’t do nothing,” Gordon said. “She was a bright spirited person, you know, got along with everybody. She loved make up and stuff like that. She was a little girly girl.”

Tednequa Tenice Moore (Photo courtesy of the family)

WREG has learned Deshun Isabell was Tednequa Moore’s boyfriend, and they have a 10-month-old daughter together. We also learned Moore was pregnant when they died.

Tednequa Tenice Moore and Deshun Montarrio Isabell (Photo courtesy of the family)

The tragedy is hard on Deshun Isabell’s family.

“The girl was my son’s love, and also they left a young baby for us to take care of, and we just want justice for our family,” said his mother Orshia Isabell Butler.

Deshun Montarrio Isabell (Photo courtesy of the family)

Butler said she doesn’t have any details on what happened. She said the brutal crime has no reason and has left her with only memories.

“Me and him argue, but the next minute, he’s still like, ‘Alright momma, I love you. Let me get $20,’ and that’s what I want to remember ’cause that’s the last thing we talked about when he walked out my door Friday night,” Butler said.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are working on the case and are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.