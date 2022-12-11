MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a shooting in North Memphis.

Police are searching for Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Carderrious Craft. Warrants have been issued with multiple felonies after MPD said they fire shots at a vehicle on Pope Street and Chelsea Ave.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident. Warrants have now been issued for all three suspects on the following charges:

Nickelberry has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of aggravated assault acting in concert, and three counts of retaliation for past action.

Marcarlrious Craft has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of aggravated assault acting in concert, three counts of retaliation for past action, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Carderrious Craft has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of aggravated assault acting in concert, and three counts of retaliation for past action.

Police said that investigators developed the three as suspects after a shooting on Chelsea and Pope Street.