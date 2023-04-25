MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who stole a wallet and then quickly began spending thousands with the victim’s credit cards.

Investigators said the suspects took the victim’s wallet at the Costco on Germantown Parkway on April 14.

From there, they say the trio went to a Walmart and Sam’s Club and used the victim’s credit cards to purchase or attempt to purchase approximately $12,000 in merchandise. Police have not said what they bought.

The suspects were seen leaving in a small gray SUV, possibly a Land Rover Discovery.

If you recognize any of the individuals, you are urged to contact Bartlett detectives at (901)-385-5529 extension 2112. You can also call Bartlett Crime Stoppers at (901)-382-MONY.