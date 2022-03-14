MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial for the last suspect facing charges in the Lorenzen Wright murder case is set to start Monday.

After years of delays due to COVID, Billy Ray Turner’s case will finally appear before a judge Monday. Turner has been in jail since 2017.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday. Judge Lee Coffee said there are 80 potential jurors. The courtroom only holds 45, so they will do the selection process in groups.

Prosecutors say Turner, Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright and a third person conspired to kill Lorenzen Wright in Atlanta before his 2010 murder.

Shortly after the gun used to kill Wright was found in a Mississippi lake in November 2017, police honed in on Turner, a local yard man, and church deacon.

He was arrested at the Express Mart on Highway 72 in Collierville on Dec. 5, 2017.

Police linked him to Sherra, stating that she and Billy went to church together. They were even linked together in a relationship.

Sherra was said to have recruited him in to kill Lorenzen. Billy Ray Turner’s attorney has denied his involvement in the basketball player’s murder.

The trial is expected to last two weeks, and the jury could be sequestered.

Turner has a lengthy criminal history, with charges of burglary, assault and even kidnapping, including four misdemeanor convictions and five felony convictions.

When he was arrested, he was found to be a felon in possession of a handgun and had to deal with those charges first. He took a plea and got 16 Years.

It isn’t clear if Sherra Wright will be called as a witness in Turner’s case. After pleading to facilitating the murder, she got a 30-year sentence, leaving Turner as the only one to face a trial in the killing.