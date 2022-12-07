MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is mourning after a high school student was one of three pedestrians hit and killed in Memphis Tuesday night.

Family members have identified the victim as 18-year-old Aaliyah Dalton.

Police say the victim was hit while walking in the middle lane on Range Line Road. Dalton’s family told us she lived on this road and was three minutes away from home when she was killed.

Her family says she was a senior at Trezevant High and was leaving after-school tutoring when she was hit by a driver on Range Line Road.

Police say they responded to the scene around 5:30. A male driver stayed on the scene.

According to a police report, the man was jumped by several men who accused him of hitting the teen on purpose.

Dalton’s family said they started to panic when she didn’t come home and found out she was dead while searching the area earlier Wednesday.

“I was hoping to find her but I didn’t want to find her that way. She a baby she had her whole life ahead of her and she was working to achieve every goal she wanted and it was just taken. She was just walking home,” said Sirella Taylor, Aaliyah Dalton’s aunt.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.