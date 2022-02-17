MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two thieves who robbed a tree trimming crew at gunpoint in East Memphis on South Angela Road.

Investigators say they stole $2,000 worth of equipment in a matter of seconds.



The robbery happened Monday while that tree trimming crew was doing work on South Angela Road.



Investigators said two men in a white Infiniti drove up and told the workers to run away. At that point, the men stole two chainsaws worth $1,000 each, then sped away.

This is one of at least three incidents where tree trimmers have been robbed since the ice storm a couple weeks ago.

One business owner said one of his crews was also robbed at gunpoint in East Memphis on Monday and he believes the same men may be responsible. He said his workers were also hit by thieves in a white Infiniti.

So far, investigators haven’t said if the two robberies are connected.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.