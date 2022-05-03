MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tree trimming service is accused of scamming an 81-year-old woman out of thousands of dollars by charging her twice for service.

Police say the woman signed a contract with Cleveland Bobo, 35, with a company called Tree Tech2, to cut down two small trees at her Cordova home for $7,100 in November, 2021.

The woman said she could only pay by credit card, and Bobo did not have the ability to accept credit cards.

Police said Bobo had his longtime friend and business associate, Ricky Poindexter, charge the victim’s credit card using Poindexter’s business account, called We Do It All Trees.

Bobo and Poindexter allegedly returned to the victim’s house a few days later and told her transaction didn’t go through.

Poindexter had his sister walk the woman through how to set up a Pay Pal account. The woman then sent $5,500 to a Cash App account, and gave the men another $1,000, according to court documents.

Police said the money from the Cash App account was divided between Bobo and Poindexter.

Bobo was charged April 27 with theft of property and financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, and was booked into jail on $40,000 bond with a court date set for May 17. Court records show a person named Ricky Poindexter was charged with the same crimes on the same day, but his information was not in the jail system.