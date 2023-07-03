GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — An elderly woman was inside her home during Sunday’s severe thunderstorm, and a tree fell, causing extensive damage.
WREG went to the home near Dogwood. The woman was able to get out of the house safely, as her bedroom was not near where the tree fell. We’re told she is now staying with family.
It is not known whether or not the house can be salvaged.
Numerous other trees fell in the area, neighbors said. Their power has been out since 10 p.m. Sunday.
This storm was a serious setback for MLGW, as it once again finds itself trying to restore electricity for thousands of customers.