A tree fell across Life Avenue in North Memphis, taking down power lines and leaving many elderly residents in the dark and heat.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Mid-South prepares for another round of severe storms, one community is still recovering from the last one.

A massive, downed tree covered Life Avenue in North Memphis on Saturday, blocking anyone from getting across and turning the street into dead-end. However, on the other side was an entire community left without power, looking for ways to stay cool.

James Austin says the tree fell during Friday’s severe weather, pulling down power lines along with it. No one was hurt, but they’ve been without power ever since.

“In the meantime, I’m having to let my pickup run with my grandson in it to keep him cooled off,” Austin said. “Last night it was so dark here that we all stayed up all night. We’re tired.”

WREG’s weather experts say Friday’s storm produced heavy amounts of rain along with damaging winds.

Austin says he wants this tree removed, not just so he can get his power back but so people will stop dumping their trash. He says panels and a couch that are now on the street didn’t appear until after the tree fell.

He says he and the other tenant in his apartment complex reached out to MLGW but were allegedly told they were a low priority.

“To be labeled we’re not a priority, that really hurts,” Austin said. “You’re talking about elderly people. Everybody over in this little complex is elderly. Over 60 years old.”

So, he called out to WREG for help, and we took his concerns straight to MLGW.

Shortly after we reached out, Austin called back to inform us that someone came out to look at the damage.

A spokesperson for MLGW says once the troubleshooter finishes assessing the damage, a crew will be scheduled to start the restoration process.

As of Saturday morning, 550 customers were without power. MLGW said they had several crews out at this moment working to restore everyone’s power.