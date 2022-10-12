MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A tree brought down live wires in a Frayser neighborhood, leaving some residents without power as a storm system moved through the Mid-South Wednesday evening.

The tree fell just after 6 p.m. on Ardmore Street. It brought live wires down with it, leaving several homes without power.

Monzi Dean, who was visiting her mother-in-law, had her van crushed by the tree with live wires on it.

Photo by Brooke Billions, WREG

She said MLGW crews came out, put up cones, told people not to move their cars because it was dangerous, then left.

“I feel that they should have at least put up something to keep other people from driving down this way, being that you know there are live lines down. I actually feel like they should have had police out here,” Dean said. ” MLGW should have been sitting out here. Someone from the city should have been more responsible. Safeguard anybody else who could possibly get hurt.”

MLGW returned after we arrived and began repairing the damaged lines and worked to restore power.