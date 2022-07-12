MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for four suspects who stole cigarettes and cash from an East Memphis gas station.

Memphis Police say on June 26 around 3 a.m., four men pulled up to the BP gas station on Park Avenue and broke into the business with a sledgehammer and crowbars.

Surveillance video shows the thieves behind the counter quickly filling a trash can with cigarettes. Investigators say the suspects also took a small amount of cash.

The suspects were in a black Infiniti sedan with a broken-out sunroof and a gray Infiniti sedan. Investigators believe both of the vehicles were stolen.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.