MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck trailer was hit by a train Thursday in Marion, Arkansas, police said.

A truck pulling a trailer full of grain got stuck on railroad tracks at Ross Street and Highway 77.

Marion Police say the driver of the truck managed to unhook the truck from the trailer before the crash.

According to police, when the train hit the trailer, it pushed the trailer 40 feet down the tracks.

There were no injuries reported.