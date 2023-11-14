MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was sent to the hospital after a train collided with an 18-wheeler carrying hydrogen peroxide near Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened two miles west of Helena-West Helena on State Highway 185. It was reported after 6 p.m.

The Helena-West Helena Fire Department said one person was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, but did not state their condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

All of the lanes on State Highway 185 were shut down as crews worked to clean up the scene.

