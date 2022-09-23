MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tragic day that will be remembered forever in the Collierville community.

Friday marks exactly one year since a gunman walked into a Kroger store in Collierville shooting several people and killing one person before turning the gun on himself.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane called it the most horrific event in Collierville history.

First responders and civilians would be remembered for their bravery that day, with neighbors helping neighbors in a time of tragedy and birthing the phrase “Collierville strong.”

The tragedy began on a Thursday afternoon when the gunman walked through the front doors of the store at Byhalia and Poplar, while many were shopping.

A Kroger employee talks on a cellphone following a shooting at a Kroger’s grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

People embrace following a shooting at a Kroger’s grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

The attacker would fire several shots, wounding 15 people and killing a woman before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators say the gunman worked for a third-party company at the store’s sushi counter. They say he was fired that morning and returned hours later with multiple guns.

First responders found the shooter in the store, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Olivia King, a widow and mother of three was killed in the attack. Friends of King believe she may have possibly just entered the store when she was shot.

She was a devout Catholic, just leaving church right before the shooting.

She left behind three adult children and five grandchildren.

in the weeks following the attack, we saw the Collierville community come together in solidarity, with multiple fundraisers for the victims and their families. Complete strangers helping one another in the name of their city.

The Kroger store would reopen more than a month later, as victims and the entire community worked together to move past the horrific day.