MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police say they seized a half pound of suspected methamphetamine and over $2,000 during a traffic stop over the weekend.

They said officers assigned to the streets crime unit were surveilling a home on Speedway Street Saturday night when they made the large drug bust and two arrests.

Courtesy: Dyersburg Police Department

Police said Thomas Cross, 33, and John Morris, 40, were seen driving away from the residence and were pulled over for a traffic violation.

Along with the meth and money, officers said they found suspected Xanax bars, a suboxone strip, and digital scales inside their vehicle.

Monday, they released pictures of the drug seizure on Facebook.

Cross and Morris are facing several drug-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.