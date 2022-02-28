MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have arrested a man who they say led them on a police chase while they trying to conduct a traffic stop Monday morning.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. near Summer Avenue and East Parkway when police said they saw a vehicle run a red light. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, they said the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

MPD soon caught the suspect who was identified as Deandre Guy, 33, and found marijuana and eight Oxycodone pills. Police also said they found a bag of fentanyl and cash along with a stolen Taurus G2C.

When Guy was taken into custody, officers found that Guy had a revoked driver’s license and multiple active warrants including:

Burglary of a motor vehicle

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Petition to revoke a suspended sentence

Violation of Light Law

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sale

Driving with a revoked driver’s license

Guy was charged with all warrants including additional charges of disregarding a red light, evading arrest on foot, and theft of property.

He is currently being held without bond.