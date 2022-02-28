MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have arrested a man who they say led them on a police chase while they trying to conduct a traffic stop Monday morning.
The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. near Summer Avenue and East Parkway when police said they saw a vehicle run a red light. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, they said the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
MPD soon caught the suspect who was identified as Deandre Guy, 33, and found marijuana and eight Oxycodone pills. Police also said they found a bag of fentanyl and cash along with a stolen Taurus G2C.
When Guy was taken into custody, officers found that Guy had a revoked driver’s license and multiple active warrants including:
- Burglary of a motor vehicle
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- Petition to revoke a suspended sentence
- Violation of Light Law
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sale
- Driving with a revoked driver’s license
Guy was charged with all warrants including additional charges of disregarding a red light, evading arrest on foot, and theft of property.
He is currently being held without bond.