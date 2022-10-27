MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in custody after a traffic stop led to a drug and weapons bust in Dyer County over the weekend.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said a Dyer County deputy with a canine officer called them for backup when they found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and two loaded guns in the car.

A further investigation led to a search at a home in the north end of Dyer County where an indoor psilocybin, also known as “shrooms”, and marijuana growing operation was discovered.

Multiple weapons, a bulletproof vest, and a large amount of paraphernalia used to manufacture and sell narcotics were also taken from the home.

Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force

Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force