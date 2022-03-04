MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop led to a drug and weapon bust.

According to Memphis Police, detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force attempted to perform a traffic stop on Friday around Tayner Drive and Chelsea Avenue when the driver, Calvin Beason, jumped out of his car near Willis and Chelsea and ran.

Detectives found Beason hiding behind a home in the 1550 block of Orr Avenue.

Police recovered 34.2 grams of marijuana and a handgun.

Beason was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell to wit marijuana

Possession of a firearm during commission to commit a dangerous felony

Driving with a suspended license

Evading arrest

Reckless driving

Evading on foot

Improper display of vehicle tags

Beason also had five active warrants for his arrest for theft of property $2,500 – $10,000, violation of probation, possession with intent to sell to wit marijuana, forgery $2,500 or less and driving with a suspended license.