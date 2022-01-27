MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arizona woman is behind bars after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 resulted in a 20 pounds of fentanyl being found inside a fire extinguisher.



The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest on Thursday of Adalinda Saucedo after she was stopped on Monday night on the Fayette and Shelby County line.



Johnie Carter, the director of West Tennessee Drug Task Force, said the estimated value of the fentanyl was almost $1 million. He said there was enough fentanyl in that shipment to kill 4.5 million people.



“The task force agents are always on alert. They are trained to expect the unexpected in every stop. It’s a constant battle because drug traffickers will use any method you can imagine to move their illegal drugs through West Tennessee,” Carter said in a press release. “This seizure is another example of the ongoing battle we face.”

A fire extinguisher that authorities said contained 20 lbs of fentanyl.

Carter said when officers developed a reasonable suspicion, they started a consent search of the vehicle. Officers then noticed a fire extinguisher in the trunk that had signs of tampering.



They investigated and found 20 pounds of fentanyl inside.



Carter said the fentanyl was likely being taken to Monroe, NC from Dallas, TX.



Saucedo was taken to Fayette County Jail.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.

