MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, after authorities say he tried to strike a deputy in an attempt to avoid a traffic stop.

On June 29, 2021, a detective with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Demitrious Davis, 33, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

According to information presented in court, when the detective approached Davis’ vehicle, Davis backed up and turned his tires in a maneuver to drive away. The detective told him to stop, but he refused. As he continued to accelerate, the detective shot at Davis, striking him in the arm.

His front bumper struck the detective, causing leg and shoulder injuries. Davis continued to drive away and crashed into a mailbox on Flowering Peach Drive off Mendenhall Road.

After the crash, a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy saw Davis running from the vehicle with a handgun. Davis ended up throwing the gun into a yard during the foot chase. Detectives later recovered the firearm.

On January 21, 2022, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

His sentencing is set for April 21 before United States District Judge Tommy L. Parker, where he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Records show that Davis has several felony convictions. In 2014, he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 34 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. He was on supervised release when he committed this crime and a violation is pending in this matter.