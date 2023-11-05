MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on I-55.

Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 north of I-240 east at around 6:17 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were reportedly taken to Regional One Hospital.

Memphis Police say one victim was in critical condition while the other was in non-critical condition.

Police say that because of the crash, northbound traffic on I-55 is being diverted to Brooks Road. Memphis Police say that I-55 at I-240 will be closed until further notice.