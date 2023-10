MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash in Whitehaven has left one person seriously injured and several lanes of traffic blocked.

Memphis Police say all southbound lanes of traffic on Airways Boulevard and East Raines Road are blocked due to a one-vehicle crash. Police responded to the scene at around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Police say one person has been airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

