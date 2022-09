MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two accidents on a ramp merging onto Interstate 55 has caused backup Wednesday morning.

The first accident happened around 6 a.m. when a car struck a pole on the Third Street ramp to get onto I-55 northbound.

NEW: Center lane BLOCKED on 3rd St NB before I-55. You also still have the *TWO* accidents on the ramp from 3rd St to get onto I-55S. pic.twitter.com/RSkES7d6iz — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) September 28, 2022

Thirty minutes later, a fender bender occurred in the same location.

The center lane on Third Street before the ramp is currently blocked. I-55 is backed up as police work to clear the first accident.