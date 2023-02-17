MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A tow truck driver who says he was forced to defend himself on the job is accused of shooting an innocent bystander in North Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Williams, an employee with Superior Towing, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment following the incident inside the Cavelier Court Apartments.

Cavalier Court Apartments

1500 block of Merton

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds to his ankle and left side. The victim told police two tow truck drivers shot him.

Williams told investigators he and another driver were attempting to tow a vehicle in a no-parking zone when someone got out of a black SUV and started shooting at him.

Williams said he returned fire, and he and the other tow truck driver fled the apartment complex. Williams told officers he fired back at the person four to five times.

The victim said he was trying to get out of the tow truck driver’s way when he was shot.

Williams was released from jail on a $1,500 bond. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.