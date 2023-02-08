MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis.

A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica.

This evening will become quite active with showers and some very powerful thunderstorms. The main threat will be the potential for damaging winds along with a few isolated tornadoes.

A Wind Advisory also remains in effect for Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.