MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Topgolf Memphis announced on their website that they are officially opening on Friday, October 27, in Southeast Memphis.

The first and only Topgolf in the city is located at 3450 South Germantown Road.

(Photo by: WREG’s Tyler Chow)

They will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. until midnight, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until midnight.

Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex featuring an inclusive, high-tech golf game with a bar and restaurant, music, and HDTVs for everyone to enjoy.

Players in Memphis will have the opportunity to enjoy climate-controlled hitting bays all year round with complimentary clubs, or they can bring their own.

Topgolf Memphis also offers more than a dozen games to play, golf lessons, birthday parties, catering, and private event spaces.

Players can plan a visit and make reservations on their website here.