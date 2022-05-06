MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Guitarist and singer Tommy Castro won in three top categories, including entertainer of the year, at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis-based Blues Foundation held the annual ceremony honoring the year’s best blues musicians at the Renasant Convention Center on Thursday night.

Castro had led the way with five nominations. He won the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, along with top honors for album of the year for “Tommy Castro Presents a Bluesman Came to Town,” and band of the year, with The Painkillers.

Guitarist and songwriter Selwyn Birchwood won song of the year for “I’d Climb Mountains.”