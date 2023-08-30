MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a $62 million renovation, Tom Lee Park will have its grand opening Saturday.

The park will officially open at 11 a.m. with a parade down the bluff. At noon, there will be a ribbon cutting, followed by a blessing led by Church Health.

Other free activities include face paintings, temporary tattoos, zen and yoga classes, Latin dance classes, double dutch and more.

Citizens are invited to enjoy great food and drinks, dancing, singing and culture.

A crane lifts pieces into place during a $60 million construction project at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis.

The President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership, Carol Coletta, joined WREG’s Live at 9 to discuss the new renovations. “The first reaction most people have to the park is, ‘I can’t believe this is in Memphis.’

“As Memphians, we can enjoy this every single day, but we can also make a big impression on visitors,” Coletta said.

The money for the renovation came from city, county, state and federal governments along with “very generous donors” including philanthropy, corporations and families, Coletta said.

Tom Lee Park will be free and open 365 days a year.

Coletta said she has not heard from Memphis In May officials, who said recently that the annual music and barbecue festivals will have to move out of Tom Lee Park after the renovations, and after MRPP presented them with a $1.4 million bill for damages to the park.

MRPP says Riverside Drive has been repaved and is set to reopen after Labor Day, though they did not provide an exact date.