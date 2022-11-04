MEMPHIS, Tenn — A toddler is dead and an adult is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Friday.

Police say the shooting happened on Breedlove Street near Chicago Avenue.

According to police, a toddler was pronounced dead. The adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the suspect is a woman who fled the scene in a gray Infiniti. Police say the suspect knew the victims.

Pictures provided by Bria Jones, WREG

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.