MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many families will probably breathe a collective sigh of relief during the state’s month-long sales tax holiday on food as inflation pushes prices higher on just about everything.

In April, the Tennessee General Assembly passed Governor Bill Lee’s $52 billion budget. It called for a 30-day suspension of the tax on groceries.

“Well for some families, and individuals, seniors and those who may be physically or mentally challenged, it’s going mean the difference between whether they can eat or not,” said Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis).

“This year we are sitting in a financial position where we wanted to give back to the citizens, so we have this tax-free holiday that we passed for August,” said Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis).

Effective August 1 through August 31, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax-free, but it doesn’t include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, or prepared food.

“One thing about the sales tax off food that we didn’t include was prepared food. Who’s more likely to need, not want, prepared foods? Our senior citizens,” Hardaway said.

“Every little bit helps. This is the sales tax. This is one part and I always want to do more. The best thing we can do as a state is keep citizens’ taxes low,” White said.

Shoppers like Pamela Mason say a tax holiday on food means saving a few dollars that can be used on other essential services.

“I could probably save like 200 dollars and 200 dollars can go towards gas and anything else I may need,” Mason said.

