MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg, Tennessee woman has been indicted in the drowning death of her 9-month-old child.

Police say on Oct. 9, 2022, officers responded to a call on Fair Street in reference to an unresponsive infant in a bathtub.

The child was pronounced dead after being transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg.

Investigators determined the child was left in the bathtub with another child while their mother, Kathryn Williams, left them unattended and fell asleep in her bedroom.

According to police, preliminary medical findings were consistent to that of a drowning victim but final autopsy results are still pending.

Williams was indicted in February for reckless homicide. She was arraigned earlier this month and is expected to appear in court on April 18.