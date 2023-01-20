MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor.

Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address.

Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman County Jail. She was arrested January 17 and is charged with one count of Felony Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and twelve counts of Felony Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Photo courtesy of Hardeman County Jail

Court documents show charges stem from incidents that occurred on November 26, 2022.

Her arrest report shows Magen Hylander is an employee at Junction Inn Restaurant in Grand Junction, a popular eatery owned by her parents.

No one at the restaurant wanted to talk about the charges against Magen, and we were told her parents were not home.

Hylander’s arrest report lists her birth place as Shelby County and her home in La Grange in Fayette County.

Hardeman County Deputies, with warrants in hand, arrested Hylander near Grand Junction and transported her to the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex.

Because charges against Magen Hylander involve a minor, no affidavits of complaint or incident reports were available Friday and I was told the investigator handling the case was out of the office.

Magen Hylander is being held on a $100,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Hardeman County General Sessions Court January 24 at 9am