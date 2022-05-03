MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It all started with a phone call from a WREG viewer from a gentleman who was worried about polling problems at First Baptist Church Broad in Binghampton.

Another voter, David Burgess, described the issue.

“They were trying to get the machines on, but they didn’t have the right password,” Burgess said.

Fortunately, there was a swift solution in just a matter of minutes.

“They had to call someone to get the right password,” Burgess said. “They were ready to start voting. Boom, we were ready to go.”

WREG reached out to the Shelby County Election Commission who made it clear via email that “there were no machine issues.” They said it was “a delay in getting things set up this morning.”

Burgess said the computer issue was a small dilemma in the grand scheme of things. He adds regardless of how small or big the issue could be, everyone should exercise a right once denied.

“We have no reason to complain if we don’t get out here to vote,” he said.

In addition, this day is so important to Burgess that he wanted to ensure his 23-year-old son went to vote.

“I went home and got my son up and said, ‘You were going to go vote,'” he said.

This is also something he is pleading with others to do.

“Man, do the right thing and go out and vote,” Burgess said. “Help us all out. One vote counts.”

Regardless of the days hiccups, those like Burgess say casting a ballot is an honor.

“I can breathe a sigh of relief,” he said. “I did the right thing.”

The polls will remain open until Tuesday at 7 p.m. Click here for more information on voting.