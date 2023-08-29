MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Tennesse Task Force 1 will deploy Tuesday to help aid those who might be harmed by Hurricane Idalia.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, 45 responders, including firefighters, paramedics, doctors, engineers and canine teams, are headed to Atlanta, Georgia.

They will be responsible for Urban Search and Rescue efforts. The crews will leave from the USAR Warehouse on Academy Drive.

MFD says the length of the tour is uncertain, and cell phone service may be compromised. They will provide details as they become available.

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday, threatening to bring deadly storm surges and dangerous winds to Florida’s Gulf Coast after lashing Cuba with heavy rain.