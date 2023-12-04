MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County superintendent hopes to educate state leaders about why he feels a major overhaul could destroy public schools in Tennessee.

There’s tough talk and criticism of the Tennessee Department of Education’s long-awaited A-through-F letter grade system and Governor Bill Lee’s proposed school voucher expansion plan.

“Superintendents, for lack of a better word, are just inflamed with the lack of respect that we’re being shown as our roles as leaders in school districts,” said Arlington Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Mayo.

Mayo told WREG that the Department of Education’s letter grade system is a sham and an attempt to further denigrate and attack the public school system in our state.

“In my opinion and the opinion of my school board, it’s aimed at trying to destroy public schools. We are at a point where we are tired of being silent,” Mayo said. “Stop the sham.”

In a joint statement by Superintendent Mayo and the Arlington Community School Board, they said this is all an attempt to paint Tennessee public schools as failing, thus ushering in a new era of vouchers for all.

Mayo said the ACS district boasted a graduation rate of 97.8% for the 2022-23 school year.

“For us to get an F or a D on one measurement and parents moving into town who don’t understand all of the political goings on of the state department. That potentially harms our community,” he said.

Governor Lee has proposed taking Tennessee’s school voucher program statewide, starting with up to 20,000 students who would get taxpayer money next school year to attend a private or home school.

“We need to develop a plan that provides both major investments and improvements in our public schools and choices for parents that have a desire for something other than a traditional public school for their kids,” Lee said.

“The same money that we’re getting and sometimes more for these vouchers for individual parents and students to take to private school is being awarded to them with no accountability,” Mayo said.

For now, Mayo and other superintendents hope state leaders will listen to them before the new legislative session begins in January.

“It’s incumbent on everyone who has an interest in public schools to let their voice be heard and let lawmakers know this is not what’s best for public schools,” Mayo said.

WREG did reach out to the Tennessee Department of Education for a comment but we haven’t heard back.

Area superintendents say the TDOE is scheduled to give districts a preview of their schools’ A-through-F letter grades on December 14 with the full report will be released publicly on December 21.