MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Senate approved a bill Tuesday that could give Germantown control of three schools within its city limits.

The 3G schools — Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle and Germantown High School — were kept in the Shelby County School system when Germantown decided to split off and form its own municipal district in 2013.

Tennessee State Rep. Mark White said he ran a bill last year to bring negotiations to the table between Germantown and Memphis-Shelby County Schools. He said over the course of the last year or so representatives from both parties have met 13 times.

The bill passed in a 22-8 vote. It still needs approval by the governor.

The bill prevents a school district from operating schools inside another district. It could also apply to Lucy Elementary in Millington.