MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Barbara Cooper has died, a spokesman for Tennessee’s House Democrats confirmed Wednesday morning.

Cooper, represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since the late 1990s. She was running to fill the District 86 seat again in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Representative Cooper was not only the oldest-serving legislator in Tennessee at the time of her death but also the second-oldest state legislator serving in the entire country and the oldest-serving Democrat.

Representative Cooper graduated from Manassas High School in North Memphis and obtained both her Bachelors’s and Masters’s degrees from Tennessee State University.

She was 93.

This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information becomes available.