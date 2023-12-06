CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted for attempted murder involving law enforcement officers was captured Monday by U.S. Marshals in Chester County, Tennessee.

Jacob Johnson, 24, faces charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder along with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment, and driving offenses.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it started on December 4 when the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson Police Department responded to reports of a reckless driver with a gun.

They spotted the vehicle driving in the area of Highway 100 and West Main Street. When the officers initiated their emergency equipment, the driver, identified as Johnson, drove off and fired shots at them.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle until it crashed into a bridge guard rail on TN-200 near Rabbitt Ranch Road. The officers then saw Johnson running into a wooded area.

The U.S. Marshals said a deputy requested assistance from a one of their task force officers with an apprehension K-9. The officer and members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson, Tennessee began searching the area where Johnson was last seen.

Johnson surrendered a few minutes later. He was taken into custody without incident and transported into the Chester County Jail.

A deputy U.S. Marshal also found a loaded handgun in the woods.