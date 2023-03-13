MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is on the run in Dyersburg, Tennessee after police say he kidnapped a woman and held her captive in a locked closet for months.

Police say a man working in the area of Schaffer Street in Dyersburg was approached Saturday afternoon by a woman who reported she had been kidnapped weeks earlier and had just escaped.

When officers arrived, they found the 40-year-old victim hiding under a new-construction home in the area. She had facial cuts and weighed under 100 pounds.

The victim told police she was forced to stay in a locked closet for approximately two months and was only allowed out of the closet for an hour a day, provided limited food and no bathroom facilities.

Detectives found the vacant home on Ayers Street where the victim was allegedly held for approximately two months.

The victim identified 30-year-old Brenton Bell as the suspect. She said she was in a relationship with Bell when it turned physically abusive and led to her being held captive.

Bell is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information as to where Bell may be located is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.

The victim was treated and released from West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg. DPD contacted a WRAP Advocate to provide additional domestic violence services to the victim.

Dyersburg is about 80 miles north of Memphis in Dyer County, Tennessee.