MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Tennessee man and a Kentucky woman were indicted on sex trafficking charges on March 8, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

According to the indictment, Portier Govan, 36, of Memphis used force, threats of force and coercion to compel a woman to engage in commercial sex between Aug. 8 and Aug. 11, 2022.

The indictment also charges Govan and Brittany Howard of Bowling Green, Kentucky with entering into an agreement to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

The DOJ said Govan appeared in court in the Western District of Kentucky on Monday. Howard is expected to appear in court later this week.

Govan faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison up to life imprisonment if convicted of sex trafficking. The pair faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.