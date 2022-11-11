MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is in custody after he threatened to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family and city officials.

According to Dyersburg Police, on November 4, the FBI sent the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information regarding a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Allen Soots.

Soots had reportedly been texting his mother threatening to kill her and other people in her household.

Dyersburg Police discovered that Soots had made more threats through social media. Dyersburg Police say Soots was in the Nashville area and was threatening to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family.

Soots also reportedly threatened to kill Dyersburg Police officers and other officials. Dyersburg Police say they told Tennessee law enforcement about the threat to ensure the safety of officers and others who were named in the threat.

Dyersburg Police say that Soots was already wanted for failing to appear in court. Dyersburg Police officers arrested Soots at a home on Broadway Street in Dyersburg on November 6.

Police say officers took him into custody without incident.

On November 7, Soots was charged with retaliation for past actions for the threats he made. Dyersburg Police say Soots is in jail on a $350,000 bond.