MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Powerball player in Memphis won $2 million Saturday, according to the Tennessee lottery.

The Powerball winner matched five out of five white balls for $1 million, according to a press release. The winner also played the Power Play feature for $1 million, totaling the winnings to $2 million.

The ticket was bought at Classic Mart on North Cleveland Street in Midtown.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Feb. 7 with a jackpot of $147 million.

