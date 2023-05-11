MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homeownership for Heroes is honoring those who serve by helping them find a forever home.

Through Tennessee’s Housing Development Agency (THDA), the program is for active-duty military and national guard personnel. It is also for state and local law enforcement officers, EMTs and firefighters.

Homeownership for Heroes is a Great Choice Home Loan that offers financial assistance and a reduced interest rate, waiving requirements to be a first-time homeowner. It allows those eligible to borrow up to 100% of the home’s purchase price.

Ralph Perrey, Executive Director of THDA, said, “This is a small step we can take to make it a bit easier for our first responders to afford to buy a home.”

For more information about the program, click here.