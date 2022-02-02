MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) and Representative John Gillespie (R-Memphis) announced a joint effort they say will protect police officers from liability for damages during a pursuit.



Senate Bill 2451 / House Bill 2605 are designed to protect police from lawsuits that cause injuries to third parties, barring gross negligence.



Police pursuit has become a persistent issue within the City of Memphis after numerous high-profile road rage, drag racing and reckless driving incidents.

“The current law discourages police officers from pursuing dangerous criminals. As we continue to experience record-breaking crime rates in Memphis, our officers should be able to protect our citizens as long as they are acting reasonably,” Senator Brian Kelsey said in a press release.

Memphis Police have said in the past, they had to setup task forces and call other agencies for assistance to crack down on reckless driving.

“This legislation (House Bill 2605) only protects law enforcement officers who follow the proper policies and procedures while pursuing a fleeing suspect,” Rep. Gillespie said. “It is important that officers and their departments still be held accountable for any third-party injuries caused by grossly negligent conduct.”

Gillespie introduced House Bill 22, which was signed into law and became effective July 1. This bill is aimed at increasing penalties for drag or street racing to a class A misdemeanor.