MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law makes it a crime to lend your car to a convicted drunk driver who is not supposed to drive.

The law was inspired by a family who lost their unborn child in a crash. The driver was a four-time DUI offender. He had an ignition interlock system on his car which he could only start by blowing into a breathalyzer.

At the time of the crash, he was driving his mother’s car.

Another new law in Tennessee requires drunk drivers to pay child support to the children of parents they kill.

