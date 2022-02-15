MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former basketball coach accused of taking an underage girl across state lines for sex was released on bond and confined to his home after a hearing Monday, the FBI said.

Andreus Shannon, 41, of Savannah, Tennessee, was arrested in January by FBI agents in Dickson, Tennessee following an investigation.

Shannon is accused of taking a girl he was coaching from West Tennessee to North Mississippi to engage in sex acts, then extorting and cyberstalking the victim once she became an adult.

He faced an initial court hearing in Columbia, Tennessee on Jan. 28 and was extradited to Mississippi. Monday, he appeared for a detention hearing at a U.S. District Court in Oxford, Mississpi.

The FBI said Shannon was released on bond with a number of special conditions, including home confinement and electronic monitoring,

Anyone with information concerning this investigation are encouraged to contact the FBI at (601) 948-5000.